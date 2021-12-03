Short Interest in Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Grows By 26.4%

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKBIF opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. Takara Bio has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

Get Takara Bio alerts:

Takara Bio Company Profile

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in Japan, the United States, China, other Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Bioindustry and Gene Therapy segments. It develops research reagents and scientific instruments; and provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services for academic and corporate life sciences research and development.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Takara Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takara Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.