Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2,838.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,713.24.

BKNG opened at $2,171.93 on Thursday. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,413.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,306.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 19.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $933,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $646,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 55,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,721,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

