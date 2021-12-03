Northern Trust Corp Acquires New Position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAWN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,104,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,655,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $19.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.18. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

