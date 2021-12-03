Credit Suisse AG Sells 37,400 Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,543 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 14.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,482,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $691.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $184.89 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

