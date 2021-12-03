StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Cut to “Underweight” at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander lowered shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bradesco Corretora lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.64.

STNE stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. StoneCo has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $95.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 38,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

