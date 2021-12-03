AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Price Up 11%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) rose 11% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.36 and last traded at $70.36. Approximately 7,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 303,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 1.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,619,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $47,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,905. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 78,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

