Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

