Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Loop Capital

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HLT. Truist Securities increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.71.

HLT stock opened at $139.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.07 and a 200-day moving average of $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,073.77 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $154.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

