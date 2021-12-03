Citigroup Upgrades Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $470.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $299.00.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $356.34.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW opened at $360.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.26. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.41 billion, a PE ratio of -118.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $12,696,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,879 shares of company stock worth $281,107,406. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Snowflake by 9.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.