Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Raised to $175.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $153.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Entegris has a 1 year low of $90.77 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,019 shares of company stock worth $9,917,502. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 105.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 132.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

