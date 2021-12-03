Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $190,000 in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,435,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.