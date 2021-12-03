State Street Corp Buys Shares of 81,780 Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 81,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.22% of Akoya Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

AKYA stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Niro Ph.D Ramachandran purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $328,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Shepler acquired 35,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 60,073 shares of company stock valued at $770,188 over the last quarter.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

