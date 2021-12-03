Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,424 AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $9.44 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.10. Analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

