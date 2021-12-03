Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX) versus Its Peers Financial Comparison

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: NYMX) is one of 38 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nymox Pharmaceutical to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Nymox Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nymox Pharmaceutical’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.5% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nymox Pharmaceutical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A -472.18% -277.07% Nymox Pharmaceutical Competitors -1,676.93% 85.35% -19.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nymox Pharmaceutical and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A -$11.74 million -8.23 Nymox Pharmaceutical Competitors $394.16 million $33.99 million 50.21

Nymox Pharmaceutical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nymox Pharmaceutical. Nymox Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nymox Pharmaceutical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Nymox Pharmaceutical Competitors 196 716 1175 36 2.50

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 25.94%. Given Nymox Pharmaceutical’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nymox Pharmaceutical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical rivals beat Nymox Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe. The company was founded by Paul Averback on May 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Nassau, the Bahamas.

