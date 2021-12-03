State Street Corp Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

State Street Corp raised its position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Legacy Housing worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 120.4% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 179,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 57,617 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,132,750.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,270,200 shares in the company, valued at $44,632,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 3,418 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $59,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,608 shares of company stock worth $2,540,178. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 24.10%. Analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

