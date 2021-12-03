FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 84,733.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in FRP were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRPH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in FRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FRP by 9.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,618,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in FRP by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $541.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.83.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 101.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter.

In other FRP news, CEO John D. Baker II acquired 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,261.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.