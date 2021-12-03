Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Insider Sells $362,292.20 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyft alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $197,403.47.

On Friday, October 22nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $358,543.74.

On Monday, September 20th, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00.

Lyft stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.91. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,089,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $705,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.49.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.