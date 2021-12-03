L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $101.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $90.19 on Thursday. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.82.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

