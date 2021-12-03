Stewart Kantor Sells 50,000 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Stewart Kantor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stewart Kantor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 29th, Stewart Kantor sold 50,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $392,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $209,250.00.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $207,750.00.
- On Friday, November 19th, Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $198,079.52.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $147,030.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00.
Shares of ONDS opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $16.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ondas by 227.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 668,324 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,566,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,855,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ondas in the second quarter worth $5,558,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ondas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.
Ondas Company Profile
Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.
