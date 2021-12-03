Stewart Kantor Sells 50,000 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Stewart Kantor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stewart Kantor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Stewart Kantor sold 50,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $392,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $209,250.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $207,750.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $198,079.52.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $147,030.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00.

Shares of ONDS opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ondas by 227.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 668,324 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,566,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,855,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ondas in the second quarter worth $5,558,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ondas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

