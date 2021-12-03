BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short Sells 17,022 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 17,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $423,337.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $22.99 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.25.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioAtla in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in BioAtla by 88,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in BioAtla by 19.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

