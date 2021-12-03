Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells $454,239.81 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total value of $454,239.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total value of $271,309.22.

Shares of NVAX opened at $161.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.28. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 25.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 40.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

