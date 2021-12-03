149,119 Shares in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 149,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 33.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBI opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $16.71.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 21.41%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

