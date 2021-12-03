Financial Contrast: CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) & Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CarGurus and Betawave, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 2 7 0 2.78 Betawave 0 0 0 0 N/A

CarGurus currently has a consensus target price of $43.11, suggesting a potential upside of 15.89%.

Volatility and Risk

CarGurus has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Betawave has a beta of -7.74, suggesting that its share price is 874% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CarGurus and Betawave’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $551.45 million 7.94 $77.55 million $0.88 42.27 Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Betawave.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and Betawave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 13.72% 24.54% 17.55% Betawave N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CarGurus beats Betawave on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Betawave

Betawave Corp. engages in the provision of online platform. It involves in sale of online advertising for a portfolio of websites through Betawave Network. The firm develops websites in the field of immersive casual gaming, virtual world, social play and entertainment. The company was founded in May 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

