Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 86.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,015 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 236,530 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 81,723.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,765 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Cryoport by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 327,595 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 992,522 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $62,628,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,723,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 20.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 661,385 shares of company stock worth $49,700,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.41. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

