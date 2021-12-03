Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Atotech were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth $135,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Atotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of ATC opened at $24.46 on Friday. Atotech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of -58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

