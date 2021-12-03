Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 16,500 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.30% of CareCloud worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

In other CareCloud news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $152,190. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTBC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

