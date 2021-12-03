Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Jamf were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the second quarter worth $10,805,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the second quarter worth $2,559,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Jamf during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jamf by 1,244.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 388,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 38.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,243 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JAMF shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 35,276 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $1,307,681.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,251 shares of company stock worth $2,139,533 over the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

