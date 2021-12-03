Head-To-Head Survey: Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) & DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Unicharm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Unicharm and DNB Bank ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicharm 9.76% 12.77% 8.14% DNB Bank ASA 38.19% 9.84% 0.80%

Risk & Volatility

Unicharm has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unicharm and DNB Bank ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unicharm $6.82 billion 3.94 $492.02 million $0.23 37.65 DNB Bank ASA $7.79 billion 4.46 $2.12 billion $1.76 12.75

DNB Bank ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Unicharm. DNB Bank ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Unicharm and DNB Bank ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicharm 1 0 0 0 1.00 DNB Bank ASA 1 4 2 0 2.14

DNB Bank ASA has a consensus target price of $196.00, indicating a potential upside of 773.44%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Unicharm.

Dividends

Unicharm pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Unicharm pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DNB Bank ASA pays out 89.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Unicharm on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products. These include the brands moony, Natural moony, MamyPoko, Center-in, Kiyora, Sofy, Lifree, Charm Nap, and Silcot. The Pet Care segment deals with the production of pet food and pet toiletries. These include the brands Aiken Genki, Neko Genki, Gin no Spoon, Deo-Sheet, Deo-Manner-Wear, Deo-Sand, and Deo-Toilet. The Other segment manages commercial products that use nonwoven fabric. The company was founded by Keiichiro Takahara on February 10, 1961 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. Its business banking products and services comprise financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, FX trading, e-confirmation, equity execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension and insurance services. The company's corporate and institution banking products and services consist of investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and financial, cash management, and trade solution services, as well as private banking services. It serves energy, financial institution, healthcare, manufacturing, packaged and forest products, seafood, shipping, offshore, and logistics industries, as well as telecom, media, and technology industries. The company offers its services through its customer service centers, online banking services, and branch offices. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

