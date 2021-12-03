Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases New Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 169,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 62.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 113.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 59,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $51.50 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $84,373.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,692 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

