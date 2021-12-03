Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 20,631 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,631 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $561.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.54. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

In other MoneyGram International news, Director Peggy Vaughan purchased 44,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $300,896.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Bruce Turner purchased 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

