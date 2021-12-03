Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,428 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Atomera were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atomera by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 28,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atomera by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 76,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atomera by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 21,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Atomera by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 45,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atomera by 1,156.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 284,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATOM opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. Atomera Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

About Atomera

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

