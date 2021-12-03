Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HFD. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HFD stock opened at GBX 341.55 ($4.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Halfords Group has a one year low of GBX 246 ($3.21) and a one year high of GBX 441.80 ($5.77). The stock has a market cap of £680.08 million and a PE ratio of 10.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 305.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 354.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.97%.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

