Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €76.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €65.50 ($74.43) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.00 ($84.09).

Get Scout24 alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €66.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €56.94 ($64.70) and a 52 week high of €73.36 ($83.36). The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.27.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.