Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €109.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($111.93) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vinci has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €105.69 ($120.10).

Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($100.91). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.35.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

