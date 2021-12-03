Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €133.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on Safran in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Safran in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) price target on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($156.82) price objective on Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Safran presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €128.58 ($146.12).

Get Safran alerts:

Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($104.95). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €113.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €114.25.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.