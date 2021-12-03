Tharisa (LON:THS) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

LON:THS opened at GBX 117.38 ($1.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.46. Tharisa has a 52-week low of GBX 85.50 ($1.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The firm has a market cap of £318.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.13.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

