Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 23.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,393,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,941 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 49,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 92,039 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPT opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

