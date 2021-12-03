KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Up 63.2% in November

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the October 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 14.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 28.2% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KIO opened at $16.22 on Friday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

