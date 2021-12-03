Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST opened at $110.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.47 and its 200-day moving average is $117.98. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

