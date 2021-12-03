Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Short Interest Up 61.1% in November

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the October 31st total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,377,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 600.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 25.0% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 206,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLIM opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

