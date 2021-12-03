Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.88.

OCSL opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379,871 shares of company stock worth $31,163,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,845,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 393,827 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $190,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.