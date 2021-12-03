HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given New GBX 484 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 484 ($6.32) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 480.25 ($6.27).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 429.65 ($5.61) on Thursday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 344.46 ($4.50) and a one year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 414.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 416.74. The company has a market cap of £87.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.53.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($219,171.70).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

