Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Affirm were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Affirm by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,121,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $218,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.63.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

