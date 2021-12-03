Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,204 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,918 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 30.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 24,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 175,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $53.04 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.12%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

