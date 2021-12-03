Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 15,133 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.30% of CTS worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CTS by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $355,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,141,018. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTS opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.64. CTS Co. has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 0.78.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

