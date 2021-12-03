Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter valued at $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter valued at $117,000.

SDG opened at $90.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average of $97.21. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.84 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.