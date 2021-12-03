Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,108 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,905 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.04. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $45.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.