Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 128.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 39,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22,154 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

DNN opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 2.00. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Equities analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.