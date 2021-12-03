Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 120,311 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 98.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,311 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $20.96 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 174.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

SHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.