47,700 Shares in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the second quarter worth about $29,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 131.9% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 9.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.80.

Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 5.69. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.

Sundial Growers Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

